Solid Power Inc (SLDP) posted a 8.58% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) on Monday, plunged -6.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. Within the past 52 weeks, SLDP’s price has moved between $0.68 and $4.77.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -27.17%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.26%. With a float of $145.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.23%, operating margin of -393.78%, and the pretax margin is -441.23%.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc is 18.73%, while institutional ownership is 27.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 949,681. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 93,961 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $177,588.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.79% during the next five years compared to -27.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 23.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.84 million, its volume of 14.08 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.65%.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 82.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.49 in the near term. At $4.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.11.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 726.42 million based on 179,362K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,140 K and income totals -96,520 K. The company made 6,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.