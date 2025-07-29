Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) with a beta value of 0.86 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) on Monday, plunged -3.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $60.27. Within the past 52 weeks, SPB’s price has moved between $50.73 and $96.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.87%. With a float of $23.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.63%, operating margin of 4.57%, and the pretax margin is 3.63%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 102.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 4,324,876. In this transaction Executive Chairman and CEO of this company sold 66,000 shares at a rate of $65.53, taking the stock ownership to the 723,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman and CEO sold 5,180 for $63.77, making the entire transaction worth $330,329. This insider now owns 718,427 shares in total.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.54 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc’s (SPB) raw stochastic average was set at 27.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.59 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.51 in the near term. At $60.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.05.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.42 billion based on 24,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,964 M and income totals 124,800 K. The company made 675,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 900 K in sales during its previous quarter.