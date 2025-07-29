ST Microelectronics (STM) is -8.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) opened higher 1.41% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $26.32. Price fluctuations for STM have ranged from $17.25 to $34.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.47% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.67% at the time writing. With a float of $886.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $894.76 million.

In an organization with 49602 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.82%, operating margin of 6.26%, and the pretax margin is 6.8%.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ST Microelectronics is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.95%.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.70% during the next five years compared to 7.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ST Microelectronics (STM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ST Microelectronics (STM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.15 million. That was better than the volume of 7.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.53%.

During the past 100 days, ST Microelectronics’s (STM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.81. However, in the short run, ST Microelectronics’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.80. Second resistance stands at $26.92. The third major resistance level sits at $27.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.34. The third support level lies at $26.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) Key Stats

There are currently 898,175K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,269 M according to its annual income of 1,557 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,517 M and its income totaled 56,000 K.