Starbucks Corp (SBUX) average volume reaches $9.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) kicked off on Monday, down -0.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $94.42. Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has traded in a range of $72.72-$117.46.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.53% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.08%. With a float of $1.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

The firm has a total of 361000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.97%, operating margin of 12.51%, and the pretax margin is 11.34%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corp is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 82.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29 ’24, was worth 1,936,370. In this transaction evp, chief partner officer of this company sold 19,102 shares at a rate of $101.37, taking the stock ownership to the 46,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,102 for $101.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,936,370.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.52% during the next five years compared to 2.53% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starbucks Corp’s (SBUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Starbucks Corp, SBUX], we can find that recorded value of 9.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.15%.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corp’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $95.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.57. The third major resistance level sits at $97.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.56.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 106.45 billion has total of 1,136,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,176 M in contrast with the sum of 3,761 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,762 M and last quarter income was 384,200 K.