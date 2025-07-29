Stellantis N.V (STLA) is expecting 2.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) was -4.24% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.13. A 52-week range for STLA has been $8.39 – $17.74.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.34%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.96%. With a float of $1.92 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.86 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 248243 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.08%, operating margin of 2.35%, and the pretax margin is 2.57%.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stellantis N.V stocks. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V is 32.85%, while institutional ownership is 26.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 798,963. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 18,893 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $194,787.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.76% during the next five years compared to -0.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stellantis N.V (STLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95 and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V (STLA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.98 million, its volume of 35.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.86%.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.80 in the near term. At $9.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.36.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

There are 3,023,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.79 billion. As of now, sales total 169,758 M while income totals 5,922 M. Its latest quarter income was 28,588 M while its last quarter net income were 1,565 M.