Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) average volume reaches $266.66K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) on Monday, soared 15.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Within the past 52 weeks, STXS’s price has moved between $1.54 and $2.72.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -25.52% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.83%. With a float of $73.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.98 million.

The firm has a total of 139 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.41%, operating margin of -94.23%, and the pretax margin is -93.33%.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Stereotaxis Inc is 18.27%, while institutional ownership is 45.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 68,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 38,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 87,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 23,299 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $42,171. This insider now owns 49,066 shares in total.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.91% during the next five years compared to -25.52% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stereotaxis Inc, STXS], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.43%.

During the past 100 days, Stereotaxis Inc’s (STXS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.80. The third major resistance level sits at $2.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 233.74 million based on 86,001K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,920 K and income totals -24,050 K. The company made 7,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.