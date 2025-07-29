Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) posted a 6.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) was 4.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.05. A 52-week range for SFIX has been $2.21 – $6.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 76.92%. With a float of $106.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4570 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.67%, operating margin of -5.46%, and the pretax margin is -4.52%.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stitch Fix Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Stitch Fix Inc is 18.13%, while institutional ownership is 74.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 166,901. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 453,485 for $5.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,295,236. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Looking closely at Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.35%.

During the past 100 days, Stitch Fix Inc’s (SFIX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. However, in the short run, Stitch Fix Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.43. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Key Stats

There are 130,487K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 687.66 million. As of now, sales total 1,337 M while income totals -128,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 325,020 K while its last quarter net income were -7,380 K.