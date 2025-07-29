Strategy (MSTR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 111,070 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock price down -0.51% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $405.89. MSTR’s price has ranged from $102.40 to $543.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -169.22%. With a float of $263.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.55 million.

In an organization with 1534 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.95%, operating margin of -1648.4%, and the pretax margin is -1668.48%.

Strategy (MSTR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Strategy is 7.13%, while institutional ownership is 44.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 4,892,895. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 10,900 shares at a rate of $448.89, taking the stock ownership to the 12,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11 ’25, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 10,000 for $431.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,319,846. This insider now owns 12,726 shares in total.

Strategy (MSTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Strategy’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 249.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy (MSTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 15.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.96%.

During the past 100 days, Strategy’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $397.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $339.98. However, in the short run, Strategy’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $412.72. Second resistance stands at $421.64. The third major resistance level sits at $426.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $399.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $394.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $385.62.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.50 billion, the company has a total of 273,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 463,460 K while annual income is -1,167 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 111,070 K while its latest quarter income was -4,217 M.