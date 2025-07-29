Sunopta, Inc (STKL) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) was -3.61% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. A 52-week range for STKL has been $3.64 – $8.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -8.99% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.73%. With a float of $112.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.24 million.

In an organization with 1248 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.56%, operating margin of 3.23%, and the pretax margin is -1.23%.

Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunopta, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sunopta, Inc is 4.25%, while institutional ownership is 88.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 57,194. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.72, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 16,235 for $6.06, making the entire transaction worth $98,397.

Sunopta, Inc (STKL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunopta, Inc (STKL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunopta, Inc (STKL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.73%.

During the past 100 days, Sunopta, Inc’s (STKL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. However, in the short run, Sunopta, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.60. Second resistance stands at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.97.

Sunopta, Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) Key Stats

There are 117,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 752.27 million. As of now, sales total 723,730 K while income totals -17,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 201,630 K while its last quarter net income were 4,810 K.