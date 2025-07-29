Sunrun Inc (RUN) is 22.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) was 3.43% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. A 52-week range for RUN has been $5.38 – $22.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.21%. With a float of $206.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11058 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.95%, operating margin of -174.06%, and the pretax margin is -215.2%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sunrun Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc is 9.73%, while institutional ownership is 118.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 10,670. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 988 shares at a rate of $10.80, taking the stock ownership to the 56,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 8,010 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $86,550. This insider now owns 679,044 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sunrun Inc (RUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

The latest stats from [Sunrun Inc, RUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.29 million was inferior to 16.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.04%.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.63. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.46. The third support level lies at $10.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are 228,486K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.55 billion. As of now, sales total 2,038 M while income totals -2,846 M. Its latest quarter income was 504,270 K while its last quarter net income were 50,010 K.