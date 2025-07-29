Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 676,830 K

On Monday, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) opened lower -7.17% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.78. Price fluctuations for SG have ranged from $11.86 to $45.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -4.72%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.30% at the time writing. With a float of $102.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6407 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.13%, operating margin of -13.94%, and the pretax margin is -13.23%.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sweetgreen Inc is 13.18%, while institutional ownership is 97.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 251,712. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,200 shares at a rate of $13.11, taking the stock ownership to the 19,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,088 for $15.23, making the entire transaction worth $153,640. This insider now owns 334,421 shares in total.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.54% during the next five years compared to -4.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sweetgreen Inc (SG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

The latest stats from [Sweetgreen Inc, SG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.42 million was superior to 4.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%.

During the past 100 days, Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.37. The third major resistance level sits at $15.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.07.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Key Stats

There are currently 117,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 676,830 K according to its annual income of -90,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,300 K and its income totaled -25,040 K.