SYRE (Spyre Therapeutics Inc) dropped -4.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) was -4.55% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.79. A 52-week range for SYRE has been $10.91 – $40.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.65%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.86%. With a float of $51.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spyre Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Spyre Therapeutics Inc is 14.97%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 246,313. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,700 shares at a rate of $36.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $36.43, making the entire transaction worth $10,929. This insider now owns 34,060 shares in total.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.28% during the next five years compared to 44.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)

Looking closely at Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.09%.

During the past 100 days, Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s (SYRE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.06. However, in the short run, Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.70. Second resistance stands at $18.43. The third major resistance level sits at $18.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.39.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Key Stats

There are 60,276K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.02 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -208,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -44,770 K.