Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) volume exceeds 11.86 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on Monday, down -1.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $245.6. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $133.57-$248.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 26.75%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 45.40%. With a float of $5.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.41%, operating margin of 47.12%, and the pretax margin is 49.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 16.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.41% during the next five years compared to 26.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM)

The latest stats from [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR, TSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.87 million was inferior to 15.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.30%.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.50 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $195.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $244.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $245.48. The third major resistance level sits at $247.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $238.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1258.87 billion has total of 5,186,547K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,268 M in contrast with the sum of 35,327 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,070 M and last quarter income was 12,825 M.