TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,250 M

On Monday, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) was 2.50% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.0. A 52-week range for TAL has been $7.34 – $15.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 121.94%. With a float of $445.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.34%, operating margin of -0.25%, and the pretax margin is 5.87%.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TAL Education Group ADR stocks. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group ADR is 3.32%, while institutional ownership is 65.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 231,775. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,938 for $9.16, making the entire transaction worth $145,992.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) saw its 5-day average volume 6.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.13%.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.43 in the near term. At $10.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.68.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

There are 608,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.72 billion. As of now, sales total 2,250 M while income totals 84,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 610,240 K while its last quarter net income were -7,310 K.