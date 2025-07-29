Talen Energy Corp (TLN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) was 3.51% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $346.62. A 52-week range for TLN has been $98.50 – $352.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.11%. With a float of $44.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1894 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.7%, operating margin of 5.6%, and the pretax margin is 29.42%.

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Talen Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Talen Energy Corp is 2.65%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 52,695,684. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 178,000 shares at a rate of $296.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,734,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 108,313 for $291.29, making the entire transaction worth $31,550,492. This insider now owns 6,015,187 shares in total.

Talen Energy Corp (TLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Talen Energy Corp (TLN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talen Energy Corp (TLN)

The latest stats from [Talen Energy Corp, TLN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.67 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.76%.

During the past 100 days, Talen Energy Corp’s (TLN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $276.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $224.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $362.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $366.57. The third major resistance level sits at $373.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $351.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $344.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $340.20.

Talen Energy Corp (NASDAQ: TLN) Key Stats

There are 45,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.33 billion. As of now, sales total 2,115 M while income totals 998,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 390,000 K while its last quarter net income were -135,000 K.