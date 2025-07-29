Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.04 million

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) kicked off on Monday, remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.2. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has traded in a range of $6.35-$15.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -33.66%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.53%. With a float of $173.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.7%, operating margin of -10.28%, and the pretax margin is -40.18%.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 73.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 28,842. In this transaction President of BetterHelp of this company sold 4,174 shares at a rate of $6.91, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s President of BetterHelp sold 2,358 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $16,176. This insider now owns 4,174 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.38% during the next five years compared to -33.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teladoc Health Inc’s (TDOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.80%.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.94. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.30. Second resistance stands at $8.41. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.44 billion has total of 175,435K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,570 M in contrast with the sum of -1,001 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 629,370 K and last quarter income was -93,010 K.