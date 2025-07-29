Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) plunged -1.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) kicked off on Monday, down -1.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has traded in a range of $6.41-$8.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -61.52%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62029.01%. With a float of $3.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.07 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 94236 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.56%, operating margin of 8.83%, and the pretax margin is 1.93%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 12.99%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62029.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC)

The latest stats from [Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR, ERIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.48 million was inferior to 22.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.40%.

During the past 100 days, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.49. The third major resistance level sits at $7.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.76 billion has total of 3,348,252K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,449 M in contrast with the sum of 1,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,810 M and last quarter income was 472,680 K.