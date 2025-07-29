Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,641 M

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) kicked off on Monday, up 2.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $184.99. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has traded in a range of $139.95-$221.69.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.16% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.78%. With a float of $906.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $909.00 million.

In an organization with 34000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.03%, operating margin of 34.89%, and the pretax margin is 33.99%.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Inc is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 87.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 18,960,307. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 97,000 shares at a rate of $195.47, taking the stock ownership to the 409,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Chairman sold 4,557 for $194.21, making the entire transaction worth $885,021. This insider now owns 409,089 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.51% during the next five years compared to -0.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Instruments Inc’s (TXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.43 million. That was better than the volume of 7.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.80%.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Inc’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.90 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $199.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $190.07. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $190.61. Second resistance stands at $191.97. The third major resistance level sits at $193.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $186.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $185.03.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 171.93 billion has total of 908,472K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,641 M in contrast with the sum of 4,799 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,069 M and last quarter income was 1,179 M.