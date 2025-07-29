Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) with a beta value of 1.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock price up 1.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. TLRY’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -2.64%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 97.38%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.58%, operating margin of -87.77%, and the pretax margin is -115.2%.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Tilray Brands Inc is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 8.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15 ’24, was worth 35,360. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 26,000 shares at a rate of $1.36, taking the stock ownership to the 26,000 shares.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 82.45% during the next five years compared to -2.64% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tilray Brands Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Looking closely at Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), its last 5-days average volume was 54.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 35.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.58%.

During the past 100 days, Tilray Brands Inc’s (TLRY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0676 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0428 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9048. However, in the short run, Tilray Brands Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7159. Second resistance stands at $0.7322. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7551. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6538. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6375.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 726.37 million, the company has a total of 1,006,496K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 788,940 K while annual income is -244,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,780 K while its latest quarter income was -789,440 K.