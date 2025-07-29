TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) last year’s performance of 565.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) stock price down -4.36% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.79. TMC’s price has ranged from $0.72 to $8.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -317.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.58%. With a float of $178.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.62 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -399.34%, operating margin of -280.46%, and the pretax margin is -280.93%.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc is 55.36%, while institutional ownership is 8.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 326,358. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,204 shares at a rate of $7.38, taking the stock ownership to the 197,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $195,075. This insider now owns 241,790 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TMC the metals company Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc, TMC], we can find that recorded value of 9.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.88%.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.99. The third major resistance level sits at $8.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.86.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.98 billion, the company has a total of 362,186K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -81,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -20,590 K.