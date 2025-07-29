Torm Plc (TRMD) average volume reaches $789.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) was 5.75% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.6. A 52-week range for TRMD has been $13.60 – $39.04.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.87% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.62%. With a float of $57.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.80 million.

The firm has a total of 479 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.05%, operating margin of 35.89%, and the pretax margin is 32.33%.

Torm Plc (TRMD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Torm Plc stocks. The insider ownership of Torm Plc is 41.44%, while institutional ownership is 60.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’24, was worth 120,651,929.

Torm Plc (TRMD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -17.81% during the next five years compared to 23.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Torm Plc (TRMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Torm Plc (TRMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Torm Plc, TRMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.55%.

During the past 100 days, Torm Plc’s (TRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.43 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.11. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.62.

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Key Stats

There are 94,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.92 billion. As of now, sales total 1,559 M while income totals 612,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 329,100 K while its last quarter net income were 62,300 K.