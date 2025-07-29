TOST (Toast Inc) climbed 0.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) was 0.47% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $48.7. A 52-week range for TOST has been $22.10 – $49.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.60%. With a float of $449.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.65%, operating margin of 2.26%, and the pretax margin is 3.1%.

Toast Inc (TOST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Toast Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Toast Inc is 22.39%, while institutional ownership is 73.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 3,224,675. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 02 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,681 for $42.59, making the entire transaction worth $241,965. This insider now owns 221,767 shares in total.

Toast Inc (TOST) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Toast Inc (TOST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

Looking closely at Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days average volume was 8.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.43%.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 97.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.28. However, in the short run, Toast Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.51. Second resistance stands at $50.09. The third major resistance level sits at $50.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.28.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

There are 498,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.31 billion. As of now, sales total 4,960 M while income totals 19,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,337 M while its last quarter net income were 56,000 K.