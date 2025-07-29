U.S. Bancorp (USB) kicked off at the price of $46.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) was -0.50% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $46.32. A 52-week range for USB has been $35.18 – $53.98.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.86% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.28%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

The firm has a total of 70263 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.02%, operating margin of 27.14%, and the pretax margin is 27.14%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward U.S. Bancorp stocks. The insider ownership of U.S. Bancorp is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 80.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 923,400. In this transaction EVP and Controller of this company sold 19,903 shares at a rate of $46.40, taking the stock ownership to the 42,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s SEVP, Chief Operations Officer sold 23,727 for $46.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,438. This insider now owns 70,346 shares in total.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.62% during the next five years compared to -1.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what U.S. Bancorp (USB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [U.S. Bancorp, USB], we can find that recorded value of 8.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.77%.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.61. The third major resistance level sits at $46.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Key Stats

There are 1,558,027K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.81 billion. As of now, sales total 42,712 M while income totals 6,299 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,528 M while its last quarter net income were 1,815 M.