U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,190 K

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) kicked off on Monday, up 10.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, USEG has traded in a range of $0.81-$6.40.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -7.01% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.36%. With a float of $12.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.06 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.69%, operating margin of -101.69%, and the pretax margin is -111.11%.

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Energy Corp is 64.54%, while institutional ownership is 3.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 2,200,638. In this transaction Member of 10% owner group of this company sold 1,091,478 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 110,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group sold 555,162 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,250. This insider now owns 135,586 shares in total.

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Energy Corp’s (USEG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Energy Corp (USEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.97%.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Energy Corp’s (USEG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0707 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1162 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3957, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5475. However, in the short run, U.S. Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3983. Second resistance stands at $1.4767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0883.

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.87 million has total of 33,993K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,620 K in contrast with the sum of -25,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,190 K and last quarter income was -3,110 K.