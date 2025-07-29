UiPath Inc (PATH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,430 M

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) on Monday, soared 0.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.18. Within the past 52 weeks, PATH’s price has moved between $9.38 and $15.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.47%. With a float of $409.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3868 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.22%, operating margin of -8.92%, and the pretax margin is -3.66%.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UiPath Inc is 23.49%, while institutional ownership is 58.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 547,402. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $12.16, taking the stock ownership to the 4,698,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 for $12.25, making the entire transaction worth $551,151. This insider now owns 4,743,376 shares in total.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Trading Performance Indicators

UiPath Inc (PATH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

The latest stats from [UiPath Inc, PATH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.72 million was superior to 11.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%.

During the past 100 days, UiPath Inc’s (PATH) raw stochastic average was set at 50.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.33 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.46. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.84.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.53 billion based on 535,039K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,430 M and income totals -73,690 K. The company made 356,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.