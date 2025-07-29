Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) was 3.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $23.96. A 52-week range for UCTT has been $16.66 – $54.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -22.40%. With a float of $43.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

The firm has a total of 7505 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.73%, operating margin of 4.06%, and the pretax margin is 3.25%.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc is 2.64%, while institutional ownership is 92.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06 ’25, was worth 86,011. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 4,084 shares at a rate of $21.06, taking the stock ownership to the 23,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 6,294 for $20.87, making the entire transaction worth $131,356. This insider now owns 21,996 shares in total.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc, UCTT], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.66%.

During the past 100 days, Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc’s (UCTT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.44. The third major resistance level sits at $25.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.59.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) Key Stats

There are 45,149K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 2,098 M while income totals 23,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 518,600 K while its last quarter net income were -5,000 K.