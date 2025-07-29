United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) last year’s performance of -4.81% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) stock price up 1.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $91.11. UAL’s price has ranged from $37.02 to $116.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -3.98%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.28%. With a float of $321.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.76%, operating margin of 8.62%, and the pretax margin is 7.45%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 88.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 82,915. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,000 for $91.43, making the entire transaction worth $2,102,879.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to -3.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Airlines Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.35 million, its volume of 5.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.27%.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.53 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.47 in the near term. At $94.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $95.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.51.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.92 billion, the company has a total of 323,732K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,063 M while annual income is 3,149 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,236 M while its latest quarter income was 973,000 K.