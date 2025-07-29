Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is expecting -32.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) on Monday, soared 0.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $281.06. Within the past 52 weeks, UNH’s price has moved between $248.88 and $630.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.38%. With a float of $904.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.00 million.

The firm has a total of 400000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.48%, operating margin of 8.22%, and the pretax margin is 6.92%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unitedhealth Group Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 90.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10 ’25, was worth 179,645. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer, Optum of this company sold 589 shares at a rate of $305.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 589 for $305.00, making the entire transaction worth $179,645.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.29% during the next five years compared to 1.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.92, a number that is poised to hit 4.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unitedhealth Group Inc, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 16.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.00%.

During the past 100 days, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $300.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $467.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $284.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $287.58. The third major resistance level sits at $290.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $276.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $274.23.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 255.92 billion based on 907,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 400,278 M and income totals 14,405 M. The company made 109,575 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,292 M in sales during its previous quarter.