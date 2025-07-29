Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.95%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) kicked off on Monday, down -1.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.8. Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has traded in a range of $3.51-$6.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 53.74% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.58%. With a float of $229.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.56 million.

In an organization with 758 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.84%, operating margin of 51.4%, and the pretax margin is 4.05%.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Uniti Group Inc is 6.59%, while institutional ownership is 85.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’24, was worth 113,050. In this transaction SVP-CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of this company sold 28,693 shares at a rate of $3.94, taking the stock ownership to the 513,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 28,693 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $113,071.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.60% during the next five years compared to 53.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uniti Group Inc’s (UNIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.39 million. That was better than the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.97%.

During the past 100 days, Uniti Group Inc’s (UNIT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.15. However, in the short run, Uniti Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.78. Second resistance stands at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. The third support level lies at $5.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 245,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,167 M in contrast with the sum of 93,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 293,910 K and last quarter income was 12,220 K.