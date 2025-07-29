Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) 20 Days SMA touches 1.75%: The odds favor the bear

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) on Monday, plunged -7.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.94. Within the past 52 weeks, UMAC’s price has moved between $1.28 and $23.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.10%. With a float of $23.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.28%, operating margin of -274.35%, and the pretax margin is -488.7%.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unusual Machines Inc is 21.92%, while institutional ownership is 3.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 158,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $250,000.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.01 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.65 million, its volume of 3.34 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.16%.

During the past 100 days, Unusual Machines Inc’s (UMAC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.92 in the near term. At $11.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.50.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 307.42 million based on 30,288K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,570 K and income totals -31,980 K. The company made 2,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.