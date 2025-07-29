UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) with a beta value of 0.60 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) was -3.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. A 52-week range for TIGR has been $3.36 – $14.48.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.40%. With a float of $169.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.42%, operating margin of 38.1%, and the pretax margin is 23.88%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 9,690,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’24, when Company’s Key personnel proposed sale 260,000 for $5.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,528,800.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 6.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 74.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.70. Second resistance stands at $11.17. The third major resistance level sits at $11.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.22.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are 184,646K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.74 billion. As of now, sales total 391,540 K while income totals 60,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 122,610 K while its last quarter net income were 30,420 K.