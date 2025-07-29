Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) last year’s performance of 34.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) on Monday, soared 0.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.91. Within the past 52 weeks, UEC’s price has moved between $3.85 and $9.09.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.49% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -147.61%. With a float of $433.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.03 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.78%, operating margin of -88.81%, and the pretax margin is -118.87%.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 73.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06 ’24, was worth 39,712. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of this company bought 9,500 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 988,031 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 60,000 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $246,270. This insider now owns 4,242,326 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -147.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.05 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp, UEC], we can find that recorded value of 13.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.82%.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.50 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.36 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.39. The third major resistance level sits at $9.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.05.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.99 billion based on 444,349K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 220 K and income totals -29,220 K. The company made 49,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.