Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.78%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) stock price up 4.42% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.82. VECO’s price has ranged from $16.92 to $41.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.02%. With a float of $58.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1231 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.58%, operating margin of 8.4%, and the pretax margin is 8.6%.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc is 2.58%, while institutional ownership is 98.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 225,705. In this transaction SVP – PRODUCT LINE DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 11,010 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 89,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,010 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $225,705.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Veeco Instruments Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

The latest stats from [Veeco Instruments Inc, VECO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.22%.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.16. The third major resistance level sits at $22.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.92. The third support level lies at $20.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 60,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 717,300 K while annual income is 73,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 167,290 K while its latest quarter income was 11,950 K.