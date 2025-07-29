Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) 20 Days SMA touches 4.40%: The odds favor the bear

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) kicked off on Monday, down -0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $105.3. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has traded in a range of $18.51-$105.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.21%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 161.28%. With a float of $76.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.72%, operating margin of -116.27%, and the pretax margin is -131.25%.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verona Pharma Plc ADR is 9.87%, while institutional ownership is 76.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 922,000. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $11.53, taking the stock ownership to the 359,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 400,000 for $11.40, making the entire transaction worth $4,560,360. This insider now owns 12,278,992 shares in total.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s (VRNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA)

Looking closely at Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.58%.

During the past 100 days, Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s (VRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.74. However, in the short run, Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $105.24. Second resistance stands at $105.39. The third major resistance level sits at $105.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.72.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.95 billion has total of 81,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,280 K in contrast with the sum of -173,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,260 K and last quarter income was -16,320 K.