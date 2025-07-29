VF Corp (VFC) volume exceeds 6.93 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) opened lower -1.18% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.67. Price fluctuations for VFC have ranged from $9.41 to $29.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.82% at the time writing. With a float of $365.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $389.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.63%, operating margin of 1.94%, and the pretax margin is 0.14%.

VF Corp (VFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VF Corp is 6.32%, while institutional ownership is 96.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 602,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $12.05, taking the stock ownership to the 280,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer bought 50,000 for $11.78, making the entire transaction worth $589,000. This insider now owns 380,614 shares in total.

VF Corp (VFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.82% per share during the next fiscal year.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VF Corp (VFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) saw its 5-day average volume 7.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.99%.

During the past 100 days, VF Corp’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.73 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.73 in the near term. At $12.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.98.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

There are currently 389,756K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,505 M according to its annual income of -189,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,006 M and its income totaled -150,790 K.