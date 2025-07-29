Viatris Inc (VTRS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.54% last month.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) stock price down -1.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. VTRS’s price has ranged from $6.85 to $13.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.91%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.22%, operating margin of -21.48%, and the pretax margin is -27.41%.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Viatris Inc is 2.28%, while institutional ownership is 82.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 536,262. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $8.94, taking the stock ownership to the 292,807 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 26,925 for $12.88, making the entire transaction worth $346,686. This insider now owns 126,901 shares in total.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viatris Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.47%.

During the past 100 days, Viatris Inc’s (VTRS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.21 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.35 in the near term. At $9.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.87 billion, the company has a total of 1,173,682K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,739 M while annual income is -634,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,254 M while its latest quarter income was -3,042 M.