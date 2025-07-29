Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) last year’s performance of 33.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) on Monday, soared 0.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.34. Within the past 52 weeks, VIK’s price has moved between $30.56 and $58.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.69%. With a float of $185.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.77%, operating margin of 20.61%, and the pretax margin is 10.16%.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Viking Holdings Ltd is 58.16%, while institutional ownership is 42.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 1,332,250. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $51.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,281,750.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Trading Performance Indicators

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)

Looking closely at Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.01%.

During the past 100 days, Viking Holdings Ltd’s (VIK) raw stochastic average was set at 99.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.60. However, in the short run, Viking Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.13. Second resistance stands at $59.47. The third major resistance level sits at $59.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.47.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.05 billion based on 443,143K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,334 M and income totals 152,330 K. The company made 897,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -105,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.