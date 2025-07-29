Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) posted a 19.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) kicked off on Monday, up 6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.58. Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has traded in a range of $12.30-$44.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 30.67%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.04%. With a float of $30.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 405 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.31%, operating margin of -8.78%, and the pretax margin is -8.04%.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vital Energy Inc is 21.95%, while institutional ownership is 76.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 308,199. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 09 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 for $18.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,562,953. This insider now owns 7,618,933 shares in total.

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.52% during the next five years compared to 30.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vital Energy Inc’s (VTLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

Looking closely at Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.17%.

During the past 100 days, Vital Energy Inc’s (VTLE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.97 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.18. However, in the short run, Vital Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.15. Second resistance stands at $20.47. The third major resistance level sits at $21.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.36.

Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 768.38 million has total of 38,768K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,952 M in contrast with the sum of -173,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 512,180 K and last quarter income was -18,840 K.