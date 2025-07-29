Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) kicked off at the price of $2.42: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) opened higher 10.00% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.2. Price fluctuations for VOR have ranged from $0.13 to $3.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.02% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.45% at the time writing. With a float of $64.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.85 million.

The firm has a total of 159 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vor Biopharma Inc is 48.06%, while institutional ownership is 42.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 415,391. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 214,135 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $520,586.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.66% during the next five years compared to -38.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vor Biopharma Inc, VOR], we can find that recorded value of 5.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.88%.

During the past 100 days, Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) raw stochastic average was set at 72.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.92.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Key Stats

There are currently 124,960K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 302.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -116,914 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -32,486 K.