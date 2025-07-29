Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) volume exceeds 7.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) stock price up 0.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.61. WBA’s price has ranged from $8.08 to $13.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.68%. With a float of $712.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $865.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 312000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.13%, operating margin of -2.02%, and the pretax margin is -3.71%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is 17.66%, while institutional ownership is 61.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27 ’25, was worth 9,163,161. In this transaction Executive Chairman of Board of this company bought 832,258 shares at a rate of $11.01, taking the stock ownership to the 145,621,079 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 832,258 for $11.01, making the entire transaction worth $9,163,161. This insider now owns 657,308 shares in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Looking closely at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.87%.

During the past 100 days, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.12 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.56. However, in the short run, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.64. Second resistance stands at $11.66. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.07 billion, the company has a total of 865,561K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 147,658 M while annual income is -8,636 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,986 M while its latest quarter income was -175,000 K.