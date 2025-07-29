Weatherford International plc (WFRD) volume exceeds 1.19 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) stock price up 3.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $56.86. WFRD’s price has ranged from $36.74 to $121.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -33.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.51%. With a float of $70.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.14%, operating margin of 14.79%, and the pretax margin is 12.32%.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Weatherford International plc is 2.12%, while institutional ownership is 99.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24 ’25, was worth 504,529. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $42.04, taking the stock ownership to the 25,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Global Product Lines sold 14,000 for $66.41, making the entire transaction worth $929,740. This insider now owns 8,892 shares in total.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.85% during the next five years compared to -33.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Weatherford International plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weatherford International plc (WFRD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.38 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.76%.

During the past 100 days, Weatherford International plc’s (WFRD) raw stochastic average was set at 95.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.91 in the near term. At $60.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.57.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.24 billion, the company has a total of 71,835K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,513 M while annual income is 506,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,193 M while its latest quarter income was 76,000 K.