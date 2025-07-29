Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is expecting 19.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) opened lower -1.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $84.32. Price fluctuations for WFC have ranged from $50.15 to $84.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.77%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $3.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.25 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 217000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.45%, operating margin of 19.11%, and the pretax margin is 19.11%.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wells Fargo & Co is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 78.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’24, was worth 3,822,000. In this transaction Sr. Executive Vice President of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $63.70, taking the stock ownership to the 163,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 60,000 for $63.70, making the entire transaction worth $3,822,000.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.15% during the next five years compared to 5.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.68 million, its volume of 17.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.24%.

During the past 100 days, Wells Fargo & Co’s (WFC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $84.14 in the near term. At $85.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.56.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Key Stats

There are currently 3,254,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 125,397 M according to its annual income of 19,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,434 M and its income totaled 5,494 M.