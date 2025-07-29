WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) posted a 11.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) was -0.82% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.34. A 52-week range for WRD has been $6.03 – $44.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -36.02%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.60%. With a float of $259.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3093 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.44%, operating margin of -619.52%, and the pretax margin is -670.06%.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WeRide Inc. ADR stocks. The insider ownership of WeRide Inc. ADR is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.56%.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 62.96% during the next five years compared to -36.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28 and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD)

Looking closely at WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD), its last 5-days average volume was 11.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.39%.

During the past 100 days, WeRide Inc. ADR’s (WRD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, WeRide Inc. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.13. Second resistance stands at $12.01. The third major resistance level sits at $12.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.35.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) Key Stats

There are 266,257K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.73 billion. As of now, sales total 50,230 K while income totals -350,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,980 K while its last quarter net income were -53,070 K.