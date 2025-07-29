Whirlpool Corp (WHR) plunged -1.83 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) stock price down -1.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $99.74. WHR’s price has ranged from $73.72 to $135.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.60%. With a float of $53.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.14%, operating margin of 3.53%, and the pretax margin is 0.33%.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Whirlpool Corp is 3.77%, while institutional ownership is 88.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’24, was worth 1,100,900. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $110.09, taking the stock ownership to the 197,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $109.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,096,400.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whirlpool Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.66%.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.00 in the near term. At $102.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.64.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.44 billion, the company has a total of 55,610K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,607 M while annual income is -323,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,621 M while its latest quarter income was 72,000 K.