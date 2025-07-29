Wingstop Inc (WING) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 625,810 K

A new trading day began on Monday, with Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) stock price down -4.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $302.01. WING’s price has ranged from $204.00 to $433.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 39.91%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.46%. With a float of $27.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1335 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.12%, operating margin of 24.75%, and the pretax margin is 35.61%.

Wingstop Inc (WING) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Wingstop Inc is 0.62%, while institutional ownership is 109.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 172,455. In this transaction Director of this company sold 499 shares at a rate of $345.60, taking the stock ownership to the 8,945 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 499 for $345.60, making the entire transaction worth $172,455.

Wingstop Inc (WING) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.15% during the next five years compared to 39.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wingstop Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc (WING)

The latest stats from [Wingstop Inc, WING] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.79%.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 46.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.04 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $337.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $298.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $299.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $309.45. The third major resistance level sits at $314.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $284.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $279.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $269.04.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.08 billion, the company has a total of 27,903K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 625,810 K while annual income is 108,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 171,090 K while its latest quarter income was 92,270 K.