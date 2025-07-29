WSM (Williams-Sonoma, Inc) climbed 3.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) stock price up 3.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $181.71. WSM’s price has ranged from $125.33 to $219.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.36% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.61%. With a float of $118.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.98 million.

The firm has a total of 19600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.26%, operating margin of 18.4%, and the pretax margin is 19.03%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Williams-Sonoma, Inc is 3.86%, while institutional ownership is 92.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15 ’25, was worth 5,045,486. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $168.18, taking the stock ownership to the 966,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 75,000 for $168.14, making the entire transaction worth $12,610,696.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.37% during the next five years compared to 31.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma, Inc (WSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Williams-Sonoma, Inc, WSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.39%.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.39 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $170.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $190.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $193.74. The third major resistance level sits at $198.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $175.81.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.15 billion, the company has a total of 122,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,712 M while annual income is 1,125 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,730 M while its latest quarter income was 231,260 K.