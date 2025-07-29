X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) posted a 39.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) opened higher 17.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Price fluctuations for XFOR have ranged from $1.38 to $26.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 47.41%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.05% at the time writing. With a float of $3.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 143 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.42%, operating margin of -27.28%, and the pretax margin is 47.58%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is 33.66%, while institutional ownership is 31.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,561. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 1,032 shares at a rate of $2.48, taking the stock ownership to the 25,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15 ’24, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 13,404 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $4,598. This insider now owns 129,173 shares in total.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit -3.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 4.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.84%.

During the past 100 days, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (XFOR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1900 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.5000 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.2100. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.2800 in the near term. At $2.4300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5600.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Key Stats

There are currently 5,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,560 K according to its annual income of -37,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,810 K and its income totaled 280 K.