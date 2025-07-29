ZETA (Zeta Global Holdings Corp) climbed 0.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) on Monday, soared 0.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ZETA’s price has moved between $10.69 and $38.20.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.22% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.31%. With a float of $186.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.97 million.

The firm has a total of 2191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.36%, operating margin of -4.48%, and the pretax margin is -5.18%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp is 20.91%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 2,400,107. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07 ’25, when Company’s Stockholder proposed sale 1,298,964 for $15.45, making the entire transaction worth $20,068,994.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.44% during the next five years compared to -5.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zeta Global Holdings Corp, ZETA], we can find that recorded value of 7.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.91%.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.49. The third major resistance level sits at $16.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.34.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.78 billion based on 235,544K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,006 M and income totals -69,770 K. The company made 264,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.