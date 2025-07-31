10x Genomics Inc (TXG) average volume reaches $3.84M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $13.91, before settling in for the price of $14.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXG posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$24.76.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -36.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.30.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. 10x Genomics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.28%, in contrast to 90.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 9,343 shares at the rate of 8.30, making the entire transaction reach 77,540 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,083,625. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s insider sold 7,485 for 8.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 448,374 in total.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

10x Genomics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.73% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 10x Genomics Inc (TXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.29.

In the same vein, TXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Going through the that latest performance of [10x Genomics Inc, TXG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.27 million was inferior to the volume of 3.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.32% While, its Average True Range was 62.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.78 that was higher than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.