89bio Inc (ETNB) EPS is poised to hit -0.50 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.36% at $9.53, before settling in for the price of $9.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $4.16-$11.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.64.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. 89bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.19%, in contrast to 108.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 10,461 shares at the rate of 11.02, making the entire transaction reach 115,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 309,364.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.09% and is forecasted to reach -2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.03.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc (ETNB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.88% While, its Average True Range was 37.84%.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.47 that was lower than 0.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.